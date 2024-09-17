OneMoney Launches Affordable Hospital Cash Plan, and Funeral Cover

NetOne through its subsidiary One Money, has introduced a new insurance product, “OneCare”, which offers both a hospital cash plan and funeral cover. The new service aims to provide financial support to subscribers during critical times, ensuring that they have access to cash benefits when they need them most.

Speaking during the official launch of OneCare, NetOne’s Marketing and PR Manager, Mr. Tatenda Makumborenga, emphasized the affordability and accessibility of the product.

He said that OneCare offers a cash benefit of $70 under its hospital cash plan and a funeral cover of $1,000, providing much-needed relief to policy holders in the face of medical emergencies or the loss of a loved one.

“OneMoney subscribers can access the hospital cash plan for only $2 per month, while the funeral cover is available for just $1 per month,” said Makumborenga.

Subscribers can easily register for the service by dialing *196#, making it simple to access the insurance cover without any complex procedures. The insurance service is underwritten by Zimnat, a trusted name in the industry, ensuring that users are covered by a reliable provider.

Over the years, NetOne’s subsidiaries such as OneMoney have continued to evolve, with OneCare being the latest addition designed to meet the needs of the everyday Zimbabwean, providing peace of mind in times of health or family crises.