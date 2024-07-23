One Week Premieres on Showmax Today

Rising star Sihle Ndaba, known for her iconic role as Smangele in Uzalo, continues to shine bright in the entertainment industry. After all performing in Netflix’s romantic comedy, A Soweto Love Story, earlier this year, she now takes on another exciting project, One Week, premiering on Showmax today.

This heartwarming family comedy showcases her versatility as an actress, solidifying her position as one of South Africa’s most talented young stars.

Created and written by Chris Q Radebe (Icala, Isifiso), the Showmax Original co-stars Zakhele Mabasa-Mokone (Isibaya) as Fana, a charming high-school dropout, and Mangaliso Aluta Mthembu as Angie, a sharp-witted 10-year-old who helps Fana win the heart of her mother, Lihle, a successful lawyer. With its light-hearted tone and lovable characters, One Week is set to delight audiences and leave them feeling uplifted and inspired.

Showmax sat down with Sihle to find out more.

What drew you to the character of Lihle?

When I read the first two episodes, I admired how much love Lihle has in her and how much of a responsible mother she is. She’s a woman who’s so full of life and she can be quite feisty as well, which is something I appreciate.

How would you describe Fana and Lihle’s relationship?

Apart from them having so much love for each other, what I appreciate about Fana and Lihle is that they constantly choose each other – despite their differences and the constant challenges they face. Their relationship might not make sense to the world but it makes sense to them.

What I also appreciate about the two is that they understand that they are each other’s safe place. Fana is extremely kind and sweet and although he messes up a lot, Lihle still chooses him, and he reciprocates that gesture by showing up for her in his special way. It’s an entertaining and beautiful relationship to witness.

In a parallel universe, would Sihle date someone like Fana?

[Laughs] I don’t think so but the beauty of acting is that we get to portray people in real-life situations. Many couples in our society are faced with Lihle and Fana’s situation and we are just vessels mirroring those types of relationships. Hopefully what we portray resonates.

From a woman’s perspective, what do you think Lihle needs to improve on?

I’ve loved all the characters I’ve played in my career – and they’re all flawed. From my perspective, Lihle needs therapy. Without giving away too much, I say that because how far does one have to go to impress one’s parents? Lihle is someone who wants to make their parents proud – but to what extent? Lihle compromises so much of herself to appease her parents. For me, that’s like borderline selling your soul.