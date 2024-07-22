Mthuli Engages Parliamentary Portfolio On Budget

By Ross Moyo

Following Parliamentary engagements dates released by Parliament of Zimbabwe, today July 22, 2024 Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Prof Mthuli Ncube met Parliament’s Budget Committee and will be sharing notes with the Parliamentary Committee the rest of the day before they proceed to meet Monetary Authorities from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and officials from the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency(ZIDA).

Prof Ncube met Parliament’s Budget Committee as the Fiscus final authority and the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister will be meeting Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion who are on a familiarisation tour of the Ministry.