Omari Stand Attracted Multitudes at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2025

The fusion of financial innovation, entertainment, and lots of giveaways saw multitudes flocking to the Omari stand.

The Omari Stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025 was a hive of activities, drawing record crowds with its winning mix of cutting-edge mobile money solutions, electrifying entertainment, and irresistible giveaways.

During the exhibition, Omari Stand was buzzing with activity as thousands of visitors flocked to experience Zimbabwe’s most innovative digital wallet.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The vibrant setup featured interactive demo zones, where attendees explored zero-fee USD transactions, seamless payments, and the game-changing O’mari USD VISA card.

They had Bumble B, who had the crowd on their feet with high-energy performances. Adding a touch of magic, Kitty enchanted visitors with her soothing serenades, creating a perfect blend of hype and harmony.

Download the Omari App | Dial *707# | WhatsApp 0774707707