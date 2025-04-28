CABS Bank Delivered Double the Excitement at ZITF 2025

CABS Bank made an unforgettable impact at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025, running two high-energy activations simultaneously at the main CABS stand and the roving Roadshow Truck resulting in a thrilling edutainment experience that drew crowds while showcasing CABS’ cutting-edge banking solutions.

The CABS stand was a hub of activity , where visitors engaged with experts to explore about CABS Visa Cards, the key to digital banking platforms.

Customers where also updated on the USD Deposit ATMs & Countrywide Branches.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Meanwhile, the CABS Roadshow Truck brought the excitement on the move, ensuring no one missed out on the action!

Speaking to TechnoMag, one customer who identified himself as Dumisani said he has been a CABS account holder for many years hence loved the excitement at the CABS stand.

“l really like what is happening here. We are being entertained at the same time getting key information about our bank” said Dumisani

Beyond the financial insights, the stand buzzed with interactive demos, giveaways, and expert consultations, proving that CABS is truly committed to customer first service.

🔗 Watch the ZITF 2025 highlights here: [https://youtu.be/GqUJOb2KkTw](https://youtu.be/GqUJOb2KkTw)

