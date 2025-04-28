China Blocks Apple’s India Shift

Apple plans to reduce its dependence on China by relocating most of its iPhone production to India. However, several reports suggest that the bamboo curtain country presents significant challenges, effectively hindering the process.

According to The Information, Chinese authorities recently suspended or even blocked the shipment of iPhone production equipment to India. “Chinese authorities are delaying or blocking shipments of iPhone equipment to India without explanation,” said several sources involved in iPhone production, as quoted by 9to5Mac, Monday, April 28, 2025.One such obstruction occurred earlier this year when Chinese authorities refused to allow one of Apple’s equipment suppliers in China to export the necessary machines for the trial production of the iPhone 17 in India.

“Chinese authorities refused to allow one of Apple’s Chinese equipment suppliers to export machinery to India that Apple needed for the upcoming iPhone 17’s trial production,” revealed two sources familiar with the issue.

As a solution, the supplier set up a subsidiary company in Southeast Asia to purchase the machines. After the equipment arrived in Southeast Asia, it was shipped to Foxconn’s factory in India, which has been assembling most iPhones in China.Additionally, the approval time from Chinese authorities to export iPhone manufacturing equipment from its factories in China to India has increased from two weeks to four months, with some export applications being rejected without further explanation.Currently, Apple assembles about 20 percent of the total iPhone production in India, a number that was accumulated over several years. However, the company’s long-term goal is to move about half of iPhone production out of China.

In response to President Donald Trump’s trade war against China, Apple decided to outsource iPhone production. Apple has been seeking more economical production solutions.