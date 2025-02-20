Delta Beverages Launches Probe After Break-In Attempt

Delta Beverages Private Limited has launched an investigation into an alleged attempt by unidentified individuals to gain unauthorized access to its Southerton brewery through an underground storm-water drain.

According to a statement released by the company, the incident was discovered by employees on Monday, February 17, 2025. Fortunately, the attempted break-in did not disrupt the company’s operations.

The press release read,”Delta Beverages Private Limited is currently investigating alleged attempt by unknown persons to illegally access premises through pre exisisting water storm drainage tunnel, we are working closely with the police and responsible authorities to determine the veracity of the report and the possible motive and identity of perpetrators”.

Delta Beverages is working closely with the police and relevant authorities to determine the motive and identity of the perpetrators. The company has urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward and contact the police or reach out to Delta Beverages directly.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and cooperation between businesses and law enforcement agencies in preventing and investigating potential security threats.