NSSA Board Reshuffled Amid Strategic Realignment

The government has dissolved the board of the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) with immediate effect, citing the need to align the pension fund with a newly approved strategic vision. The move marks yet another abrupt leadership change at the state-owned entity, continuing a trend of instability that analysts say has long undermined its effectiveness.

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Edgar Moyo confirmed the dismissal of the previous board and announced the appointment of a new one to be chaired by Bulawayo City Council town clerk, Mr. Christopher Dube.

“All board members were served their letters Tuesday morning,” said a source close to the development, who declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Outgoing NSSA chairman Dr. Emmanuel Fundira, who had been appointed in May 2023 on a four-year term, also confirmed the board’s dissolution but declined to provide further comment.

In a termination letter seen by this publication, Minister Moyo expressed gratitude to Dr. Fundira and his board “for bringing stability to NSSA” during the implementation of recommendations stemming from a forensic audit. He emphasized that the dissolution was intended to “lay foundation for NSSA in line with new strategic thrust recently approved.”

While the government’s rationale for the changes is tied to its evolving strategy, analysts are expressing concern over the persistent volatility at the top of NSSA’s leadership structure. The latest reshuffle adds to a pattern of high board and executive turnover that has plagued the authority for over a decade.

Since 2015, NSSA has cycled through numerous senior figures. The dismissal of former general manager Mr. James Matiza in October 2015 set the tone for a turbulent era. He was succeeded on an interim basis by board member Mr. Hashmon Matamera, before Ms. Elizabeth Chitsiga took over in August 2016. Her tenure ended in 2018, followed by Mr. Emmerson Mangwariri, who was relieved of his duties in 2020.

The pattern persisted with Mr. Arthur Manase, appointed in January 2021 and suspended in July 2022, which led to Dr. Shava stepping in on a rotational basis. A planned leadership handover to Ms. Agnes Masiiwa in early 2023 was reversed within 24 hours, adding to the confusion.

Leadership instability has also been pronounced at board level. Dr. Robin Vela, appointed as chairman in 2015, was dismissed in 2018. Ms. Daphne Tomana briefly served as acting chair in April 2018 before being replaced by Mr. Cuthbert Chidoori in February 2019. That board was ultimately dissolved in November 2020. Dr. Percy Toriro’s term began in May 2021 but ended prematurely with his resignation in March 2023.

Despite overseeing a significant investment portfolio across equities, real estate, and fixed income, NSSA has long faced public criticism over its management and the meagre payouts received by pensioners. Analysts argue that ongoing leadership churn only exacerbates the fund’s perceived inefficiencies and erodes public trust.

NSSA’s mandate is to provide social security to Zimbabwean workers. However, as strategic goals shift and leadership turnover persists, many are left wondering whether the organisation can fulfill its obligations to pensioners under such conditions.