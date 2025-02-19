Zim Launches National Digital Ambassadors Program, Unveils Huawei Digi-Truck

In a bold step toward digital transformation, Zimbabwe has launched the National Digital Ambassadors Program alongside the handover of a Huawei Digi-Truck, signaling the country’s commitment to equipping its citizens with essential digital skills.

Speaking at the event, Hon. T.A. Mavetera, Minister of ICT, Postal & Courier Services, emphasized that digital literacy is no longer a luxury but a necessity. “The National Digital Ambassadors Program aims to empower 1.5 million Zimbabweans, particularly the youth, with skills in digital marketing, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and ICT literacy,” she stated. These ambassadors will, in turn, educate their communities, creating a ripple effect that ensures no Zimbabwean is left behind in the digital revolution.

This initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, which envisions an upper-middle-income society driven by technology. The deployment of the Digi-Truck is set to expand digital literacy efforts, particularly in underserved areas.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Huawei Digi-Truck, a solar-powered mobile digital lab designed to reach remote communities. The truck boasts a 10-kilowatt solar power system, allowing it to operate for up to three days without recharging. It is equipped with internet connectivity that will be provided by Netone, 20 laptops, and a 65-inch smart screen, making it a vital tool for hands-on digital skills training.

Zimbabwe’s international partners have played a crucial role in this initiative. The United Arab Emirates is supporting digital skills training through the Government Experience Exchange Program, offering courses in Programming Fundamentals, Data Science, Android Kotlin Development, and Artificial Intelligence. Learners will receive certifications upon completion, making them competitive in the global digital workforce.

“The Digi-Truck is more than just a vehicle; it is a symbol of hope and progress,” the Minister declared. “It brings digital training to the people, ensuring that no one is left behind in this era of technological advancement.”

As Zimbabwe accelerates toward Vision 2030, initiatives like these lay a solid foundation for a tech-savvy workforce and a digitally inclusive economy. With government support, international collaboration, and grassroots engagement, the future of Zimbabwe’s digital landscape looks brighter than ever.