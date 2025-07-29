NetOne, one of Zimbabwe’s telecommunications giant, is delivering unprecedented 5G connectivity speeds of up to 602 megabits per second (Mbps) at the ongoing Conference of the Contracting Parties (COP15) in Victoria Falls, a groundbreaking display of technological prowess. The high-profile event, which has drawn delegates from 172 countries, has become a platform for NetOne to demonstrate its capability to provide world-class internet speeds, ensuring seamless digital experiences for both international visitors and local attendees.

The exceptional connectivity has been widely praised by conference participants, enabling smooth virtual interactions, high-definition live streaming, and uninterrupted access to digital resources—a critical requirement for a global summit of this magnitude.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

NetOne’s deployment of cutting-edge 5G technology at COP15 marks a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector. With speeds reaching 602 Mbps, the network is facilitating ultra-fast downloads and uploads for delegates accessing conference materials, seamless video conferencing for virtual participants and efficient roaming services for international visitors requiring uninterrupted connectivity.

The telecom operator has strategically positioned its infrastructure across key venues in Victoria Falls, including the conference center, hotels, and public spaces, ensuring that attendees remain connected at all times.

COP15, officially known as the 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), is one of the most significant environmental summits hosted in Zimbabwe. With thousands of delegates—including policymakers, scientists, and environmental activists—reliable internet connectivity is crucial for effective participation.

NetOne’s high-speed 5G network has not only supported the conference’s digital demands but has also positioned Zimbabwe as a technologically advanced host nation. This comes whilst the company is still sticking to the business of day which is protecting wetlands by introducing IoT enabled wetlands sensors aimed at preserving wetlands in Zimbabwe.

NetOne’s successful 5G showcase at COP15 aligns with its broader strategy to roll out 5G services across Zimbabwe. While the technology is currently available in select urban areas, the telecom provider has announced plans for nationwide expansion, targeting major cities and economic hubs.

The company’s investment in fiber optics and advanced LTE infrastructure has laid a strong foundation for 5G deployment. With increasing demand for high-speed internet, driven by remote work, digital education, and e-commerce, NetOne’s push toward 5G is timely.