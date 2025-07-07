Becor Technologies Founder Dion Maguranyanga Launches Groundbreaking App to Revolutionize Delivery Services in Zimbabwe

By Ross Moyo

Harare, Zimbabwe – Tech entrepreneur and digital visionary Dion Maguranyanga, founder of Becor Technologies, has announced the official launch of a powerful new digital innovation set to redefine Zimbabwe’s delivery and logistics landscape.

The new platform — accessible at delivery-bikers.app — offers a smart, fast, and secure delivery solution designed with the everyday Zimbabwean in mind. With a simple “Tap and Send” interface, the app connects users to reliable delivery riders at the touch of a button, offering an efficient way to send packages across the city and beyond.

“This app is about bringing convenience, safety, and speed to the fingertips of Zimbabweans,” said Maguranyanga at the launch event. “We’re solving real-world delivery challenges using locally developed, globally inspired technology.”

The app launch comes at a time when Zimbabwe ranks low on the 2024 Surfshark Digital Quality of Life Index — a fact Maguranyanga has previously criticized as a wake-up call for greater investment in digital infrastructure. Through this innovation, Becor Technologies demonstrates a commitment to closing the digital divide and enhancing digital access for all.

What sets this app apart is its emphasis on user-friendly design, real-time tracking, secure payment systems, and affordable pricing, making it a game-changer for individuals, SMEs, and e-commerce vendors alike.

“This isn’t just a delivery app,” Maguranyanga added. “It’s a symbol of what’s possible when Zimbabwean tech talent is empowered to build for our own realities. It’s about innovation made in Zimbabwe, for Zimbabwe.”

The app will be available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in the coming days.

As Zimbabwe eyes a more connected and efficient digital future, Maguranyanga and Becor Technologies continue to lead from the front — proving that homegrown innovation can compete and win on the global stage.