NetOne Commissions 20 more 5G Base Stations

Mobile Network Operator Netone Cellular Pvt Limited launched 5G enabled services which will power the lnternet of Things solutions through their 20 plus base stations Commissioned today.

The official commissioning of Boka base station signified the switch on of more than 20 other 5G base stations that will support the delivery of 5G enabled services across the country, as they begin the roll out.

Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag, the NetOne group Chief Executive Officer Engineer Raphael Mushanawani stated that they are launching the infrastructure to support ther various 5G services

“The 5G infrastructure we are launching today will enable IoT solutions, paving the way for improved services and quality of life for our citizens.

Digital technologies must go beyond the use of ICT for social media and entertainment. We must use the infrastructure that my Government is putting in place to improve service delivery in healthcare, education and agriculture, among many other aspects”,ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera said while addressing people at the launch.

She further highlighted that 5G Network Expansion is a cutting-edge technology across key areas of our country is a testament to our commitment to digital inclusivity and innovation.

Th base station at Boka is accommodating six operators; that is Netone, Econet, Telecel, Telone, Africom and Dandemutande. This means that there is one base station where in the past you would have had six base stations.

NetOne has a total of 275 4G enalbled base stations and 14 of the 4Gbase stations erected by POTRAZ as part of Tower Relocation Project program initiated by the ministrY of ICT Postal and courier services