ZERA Enhances Public Safety; Reviews And Revises Energy Regulations

ZERA) is in the process of reviewing and amending Electricity (Net Metering) Regulations, Electricity (Public Safety) Regulations and Energy (Solar Products and Installation) Regulations.

Electricity (Net Metering) Regulations: This review aims to improve the framework for generating electricity for personal use or sale to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) or other parties .

Electricity (Public Safety) Regulations: ZERA seeks to update guidelines ensuring public safety during electricity generation, transmission, and distribution.

Energy (Solar Products and Installation) Regulations: The amendment targets streamlining solar energy production, product standards, and installation practices.

These revisions will likely impact various stakeholders which includes generation license holders that is entities authorized to produce electricity for themselves or sale, Solar product manufacturers and Installation service providers: Businesses and individuals offering solar installation services.

By refining these regulations, ZERA aims to promote renewable energy growth, enhance public safety, and ensure compliance with national and protection of consumers.