Netone Powers loT Solutions

Leading mobile network Operator Netone Cellular Pvt Limited launched 5G connectivity which will power the lnternet of Things solutions through the launch of 275 4G enabled base stations from Netone and 14 4Gbase stations erected by POTRAZ as part of Tower Relocation program initiated by ICT ministry.

The launch was held at Boka Tobbaco Floors, Harare today.

“The 5G infrastructure we are launching today will enable IoT solutions, paving the way for improved services and quality of life for our citizens.

Digital technologies must go beyond the use of ICT for social media and entertainment. We must use the infrastructure that my Government is putting in place to improve service delivery in healthcare, education and agriculture, among many other aspects”,ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera said while addressing people at the launch.

She further highlighted that 5G Network Expansion is a cutting-edge technology across key areas of our country is a testament to our commitment to digital inclusivity and innovation.

Th base station at Boka is accommodating six operators; that is Netone, Econet, Telecel, Telone, Africom and Dandemutande. This means that there is one base station where in the past you would have had six base stations.