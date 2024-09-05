NetOne Commemorates John Landa Nkomo

By Ross Moyo

Mobile network operator (MNO) NetOne this weekend commemorated the life of the visionary former Zimbabwe Vice President, John Landa Nkomo.

The Mobile Network Operator celebrated the life of the former Vice President when they took their Anti-Drug campaign to Tsholotsho in Matebeleland Province.

The campaign coupled with the generous donation of sports kits, brought together a community in a unified effort to combat substance abuse and promote healthy activities among youth.

Vice President of the republic of Zimbabwe, Kembo Mohadi was the guest of honour, where he highlighted “NetOne’s commitment to social responsibility and community development.”

NetOne working with government are tackling the growing scourge of drug and substance abuse, after the Second Republic launched in June 2024, the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030) during a ceremony President Mnangagwa presided over.

An initiative ongoing concern is expected to be spread across all provinces, then to districts as it aims in aiding Government in developing a drug-free country.

The Vice President officiated at the Netone Anti-Drug Awareness campaign at John Landa Nkomo High School in Tsholotsho last Friday accompanied by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo and Environment, Climate, and Wildlife Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni.