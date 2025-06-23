NetOne Champions Rural Digital Transformation at Mtetengwe Primary School in Beitbridge

In a powerful demonstration of rural transformation through technology, NetOne has unveiled a state-of-the-art digital learning centre at Mtetengwe Primary School in Matabeleland South—turning a once traditional rural school into a beacon of innovation under Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony attended by Vice President Honourable Colonel (Rtd) K.C.D. Mohadi and other dignitaries, NetOne outlined its multi-pronged digitization effort. Classrooms were renovated to support a modern learning environment, a solar-powered borehole was installed to ensure sustainable water supply, and a thriving nutritional garden was launched to complement health and learning. But the crowning achievement, according to NetOne, is the fully equipped computer laboratory—a digital bridge connecting Mtetengwe learners with the global village.

This initiative is aligned with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), emphasizing inclusive digital innovation and human capital development. NetOne’s intervention is part of its broader Connecting Communities and OneHealth initiatives, which seek to ensure no Zimbabwean is left behind in the journey toward a smarter, more connected nation. This transformation is not symbolic, but substantive—shifting rural learners from the sidelines of technology to the forefront of digital participation.

The bold digital rollout signals a reimagined future where smart education isn’t confined to cities. “To the learners of Mtetengwe: you are no longer just rural pupils you are digital pioneers,” declared Mushanawani, capturing the essence of a moment where technology meets purpose.

The digitization of Mtetengwe is not just a local victory—it is a national signal that the digital divide can, and must, be closed through intentional investment and inclusive policy. With NetOne’s expanding infrastructure, including the rollout of 5G even in remote areas, rural Zimbabwe is stepping into the future with confidence and capability. The ripple effects of this transformation are far-reaching: better access to information, enhanced teaching tools, and new opportunities for innovation at the grassroots level.

In addition to its technological contributions, NetOne also partnered in the Health and Wellness Marathon held in honor of Vice President Mohadi. The event was aimed at raising awareness against drug and substance abuse, reinforcing NetOne’s holistic approach to community empowerment that integrates both digital progress and social well-being.

As the nation marches toward Vision 2030, Mtetengwe stands as living proof that development by design is not only possible, but already underway. With strong leadership, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to leaving no place behind, the school has become more than just a learning institution it is now a launchpad for Zimbabwe’s next generation of tech enabled leaders.