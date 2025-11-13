NetOne CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani highlighted the company’s pivotal role in driving digital transformation across the nation during the recent Vision 2030 Intergenerational Dialogue Summit. He asserted that NetOne is not just a service provider, but a national enabler of opportunities, laying the foundation for a future driven by digital infrastructure.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

“The youth of today are the leaders of our digital tomorrow, and our role is to equip them with the tools, skills, and platforms necessary for success in a connected world,” Mushanawani stated. His remarks underscored the summit’s theme of intergenerational dialogue, emphasizing the need for technology to bridge, rather than divide, the different age groups in society.

Mushanawani elaborated on NetOne’s commitment to youth empowerment through partnerships with educational institutions and innovation hubs. He announced initiatives aimed at developing digital skills among younger generations, nurturing future innovators and industry leaders who will spearhead Zimbabwe’s Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The CEO highlighted several key areas where technology is making a significant impact, including Smart Agriculture and Smart Mining. Young farmers are now leveraging mobile technology to access vital information such as weather forecasts and land-use data, while youth in the mining sector are utilizing digital tools for efficient claim management and prospecting.

Mushanawani emphasized the human aspect of technology, stressing its role in enhancing lives and promoting responsible digital citizenship. “Technology must serve humanity, not replace it; it must uplift, not isolate,” he noted. To this end, NetOne is collaborating with stakeholders to support national campaigns against drug and substance abuse, particularly targeting the youth.

He also acknowledged the global context of Zimbabwe’s digital landscape, recognizing the contributions of both local and international ICT players. “The digital sky is shared, and our common goal is the sustainable development of our nation,” he remarked.

In conclusion, Mushanawani reiterated that NetOne measures its success by the transformative impact it has on lives rather than mere infrastructure growth. As Zimbabwe moves toward a more connected future, the focus remains on collaboration rather than competition to harness technology for the greater good.