Strive Masiyiwa and James Manyika must have been cooking something specific for the African markets with breaking news announced today, as they offer data free access to expensive AI platforms to anyone on the cassava infrastructure.

In a statement just released by Google, they announced data Data-free Gemini access and free six months of Google AI Plus access, cracking possible mass access to the future of AI.

The cassava technologies network is already spanning across most African countries via their fibre backbone from Cape to Cairo while interconnected at some terminals for global access.

The partnership will offer eligible users data-free access to the Gemini app, made possible through Cassava’s extensive network of technology partners. This offers a significant solution for many African users, who have expressed concerns about consuming data while using AI tools.

In addition to the data-free access, Google is providing a six-month trial of its Google AI Plus plan, which allows users free access to some of the most advanced AI models available. This plan is designed to significantly enhance educational opportunities, making it easier for students, teachers, and parents to engage with personalized learning experiences.

“AI is transforming how we learn, build, and create,”Google stated . “We are especially focused on unlocking access for everyone across Africa, the world’s youngest continent, where digital natives are already shaping global culture.”

The Google AI Plus plan includes several powerful features aimed at supporting education and creativity. Key offerings include:

*NotebookLM*: This tool instantly converts dense textbooks into interactive study guides, flashcards, and audio summaries, easing the learning process for students.

*Gemini in Google Docs*: Helps users write papers, complete scholarship forms, and craft job applications more efficiently.

*Google Flow*: A resource for aspiring filmmakers and storytellers, facilitating creative projects.

*Cloud Storage*: Users will also receive 200GB of cloud storage, providing ample space for their projects and data.

While in South it has partnered Cell C and and visible with mobile networks, mainly Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Econet Telecom Lesotho

Mascom Botswana

Econet Leo (Burundi)

Cassava Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies, ZOL, Transaction Payment Solutions, Africa Data Centres, Sasai Fintech, Cassava Remit, Vaya Technologies, Distributed Power Technologies.

It also has a fin tech conglomerate under the Cassava Smartech:

Steward Bank and EcoCash.