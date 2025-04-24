NUST urges the fostering of collaborative efforts in the digital space

Vice Chancellor of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST),Prof Mqhele. E.Dlodlo called for an urgent need for enhanced collaboration between the private and public sectors to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at a digital economy conference held in Bulawayo yesterday on technological innovation, Prof. Dlodlo highlighted the significant opportunities AI presents, particularly in the health and finance sectors. He argued that by fostering partnerships, stakeholders can drive innovation, improve service delivery, and effectively address pressing challenges within these critical fields.

“AI has the potential to revolutionize how we approach healthcare and financial services,” said Prof. Dlodlo. “However, to fully realize these benefits, we must work together combining resources, expertise, and insights from both sectors.”

Prof. Dlodlo’s call to action comes at a time when the integration of AI technologies is accelerating. In healthcare, AI can enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline patient care, while in finance, it can optimize operations and improve risk management.

The Vice Chancellor’s remarks have sparked discussions among industry leaders and policymakers, who recognize the importance of collaboration in navigating the complexities of AI implementation. By aligning goals and sharing knowledge, Prof. Dlodlo believes that both sectors can create a more resilient and innovative environment.

As the demand for AI-driven solutions continues to grow, NUST is positioning itself as a leader in research and education in this field. With the support of both private and public entities, the university aims to cultivate a workforce equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.

The call for partnerships reflects a broader trend toward collaborative approaches in technology development, underscoring the critical role of collective efforts in advancing societal progress.