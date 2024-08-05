Lax Security System And Basic Firewall Exposes ZB Bank 

ZB Financial Holdings was hacked recently and went down for three days after being exposed to hackers and ransomware by Lax security systems loopholes.

Tech experts privy to the situation stated that a ransomware attack took the bank down and the hackers demanded money , a demand which was not honored by ZB bank.

However sources close to the development states that they had basic security like firewall on the server but did not have any intrusion detection mechanisms that would have stopped the attacks.

There is still no transparency if the data leak situation has been contained because the bank is yet to deduce how attackers got in and there is also a possibility that the attackers are still in possession of more files.

The attack was pinpointed by cyber security monitoring companies and exposed it through their social media handles and ZB was was amongst the companies hacked for ransomware.

This publication has also learnt that the attack could be linked to a recent notice published by ZB to its customers on the 16th of July which stated that the firm was experiencing system instability and the technical team was working on it.