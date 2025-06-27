NetOne and CEO Raphael Mushanawani Scoop Top Honours at ZNCC Awards

Mobile network operator NetOne and its Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, have received top honours at the 2024 Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) National Awards, held today during the ongoing ZNCC Annual Congress 2025 in Victoria Falls.

NetOne received the 2024 Innovation Award in recognition of its cutting-edge services and its continued contribution to Zimbabwe’s digital transformation. The accolade underscores the company’s strategic focus on delivering inclusive, tech-driven solutions in a rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

Meanwhile,Engineer Mushanawani was named the 2024 Business Leader of the Year, a prestigious honour which celebrates his outstanding leadership, strategic vision, and execution in driving NetOne’s turnaround and digital growth over the past year.

The double recognition marks a milestone for the state-owned operator as it continues to raise industry standards and expand its digital footprint across Zimbabwe.