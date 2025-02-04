Netflix Adds New Download Feature On iPhone and iPad Users

Netflix has updated its application for iPhone and iPad users, adding a new feature that allows users to download entire seasons of their favorite shows with just one tap.

The update is similar to the one already available on Android devices. To use the feature, users need to update their Netflix app, find the show they want to download, and tap the “Download Season” button.

In an statement, Netflix has announced that they are adding a Season Download Button on the iOS and iPadOs versions of the app which allows users to download the entire season of any TV show by only pressing once.

Netflix also offers a “Smart Downloads” feature, which automatically downloads shows based on a user’s viewing history. The feature also deletes episodes after they’ve been watched.