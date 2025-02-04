Google blocked 2.36 million malicious apps from Play store in 2024

Google announced that it successfully blocked 2.36 million malicious applications from its Play Store in 2024, this proactive measure is part of the tech giant’s ongoing commitment to protecting Android users from potential threats.

The company revealed that its advanced security protocols and machine learning algorithms played a crucial role in identifying and removing harmful apps before they could reach users. Google’s Play Protect feature, which scans apps for malicious behavior, contributed significantly to this achievement.

“User safety is our top priority, Sameer Samat ,Vice president of the product management of Google play “We are continuously refining our detection techniques to stay ahead of cybercriminals and ensure a safe app ecosystem.”

The blocked apps included a range of categories, from fake antivirus software to fraudulent gaming applications, many of which were designed to steal personal information or install malware on devices.

Google’s efforts come amid rising concerns about cybersecurity, as more users rely on mobile devices for both personal and professional tasks.

Industry experts have praised Google’s initiative, noting that the sheer volume of blocked apps highlights the ongoing battle against cyber threats in the digital age.

This is a clear indication of how sophisticated and prevalent malicious apps have become.Users must remain vigilant, but it’s reassuring to know that major platforms are taking substantial steps to protect them.