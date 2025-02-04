Starlink Hits Capacity in Gaborone

Gaborone, Botswana, has officially joined the growing list of African cities where Starlink has hit its subscription limit. Since around January 27, new customers in the capital have been unable to sign up for the satellite internet service, instead being offered the option to reserve a spot on the waitlist.

Despite the Starlink Availability Map not indicating a sellout, those attempting to purchase a kit receive a message stating that the service is “currently at capacity” in the area. Starlink reassures interested customers that they can still place a deposit and will be notified once availability opens up again.

Confirming the situation, Sefalana an official Starlink retailer in Botswana—posted on its social media platforms on January 28, “Starlink has reached subscription capacity in Gaborone only. That means anyone purchasing Starlink in or out of Gaborone will not be able to register and receive a signal in Gaborone and surrounding areas like Phakalane, as the service is oversubscribed and has reached its allocated limit for the time being. Starlink is working on increasing capacity for Gaborone.”

Sefalana added that customers outside Gaborone can still purchase and register Starlink kits at their stores in other parts of Botswana.

Gaborone now joins a growing list of African cities where Starlink has maxed out its available bandwidth, including Harare and Bulawayo in Zimbabwe, Lusaka in Zambia, Nairobi in Kenya, Accra in Ghana, and multiple cities in Nigeria, including Lagos, Benin City, Warri, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

For those hoping for a quick resolution, history suggests patience may be required. When Harare hit capacity in October 2024, customers expected availability to return by January 2025. However, as of February 2025, the service remains unavailable for new subscribers. Gaborone residents may face a similar wait as Starlink works to expand its capacity.