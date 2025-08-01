Neighborhood Eye App Aims to Digitize Community Life and Advance Smart Cities

A tech start-up FinGene Consultants, has developed a digital solution to revolutionize community living and urban administration through a mobile app called Neighborhood Eye. The Consultants presented the innovation, targeting the growing real estate market by offering smart, secure and sustainable neighborhood management tools.

Designed to plug communication and financial transparency gaps in residential communities, Neighborhood Eye enables residents to track levies, generate statements and receive receipts, all within one platform. The application also streamlines collaboration among residents, body corporates and service provider, enhancing service delivery and accountability.

“This is an application which tries to make sure that the city really tries to maintain its smartness and infrastructure remains sustainable”, said Tinashe Nyamangara a representative of Neighborhood Eye.

By Ruvarashe Gora

At its core, Neighborhood Eye simplifies estate management for gated communities, and an emergency SOS Button with options for security or medical assistance. It also includes an announcement function to keep residents updated on community developments.

The app is already in use, with several clients enjoying a two-month free trial. Pricing is pegged at US$1 per month for open communities and US$2 for gated or walled neighborhoods. With this flexible model, the developers hope to drive uptake among property developers, housing cooperatives and residents’ association.

By aligning its services with sustainable development Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), Neighborhood Eye is positioning itself as a local tech solution with global impact. Nyamangara expressed appreciation to POTRAZ and government for supporting the Innovation. FinGene Consultants sees the app as a practical step toward digital transformation in urban management, creating smarter, safer and more inclusive neighborhoods, one household at a time.