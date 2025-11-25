By Ross Moyo

Mutapa Investment Fund, Zimbabwe’s sovereign wealth fund, is propelling the nation’s digital transformation through its strategic stake in TelOne, said Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya, CEO of Mutapa Investment Fund, at the 10th graduation ceremony of the TelOne Centre for Learning (TCFL). A Mutapa Investment official read Dr Mangudya’s statement which read,”It is a statement of strategic investment, partnership, and human capital development—key principles that underpin Mutapa’s vision for national growth and transformation,” Dr. Mangudya emphasized, highlighting TelOne’s role in supplying critical competency and practical skills for the telecoms sector.

Addressing the graduates, Dr. Mangudya stated, “You are graduating at a time when the digital landscape is expanding faster than ever before. Opportunities abound in data science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, network engineering, fintech, and software development.” He urged them to be guided by values of discipline, problem-solving, and service, noting, “Government invested in you and we expect a return on that investment. Your brilliance and problem-solving skills acquired is the dividend this nation awaits.”

Minister of ICT, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, echoed this sentiment, saying, “The future of our nation lies in the hands of our educated and innovative youth.” She encouraged graduates to apply their skills to transform communities, aligning with the government’s digitalisation goals and Vision 2030.

TelOne Board Chair, Dr. Zimbango, reinforced this, stating, “Our task is to make ourselves architects of the future – Jomo Kenyatta,” emphasizing resilience and adaptability. TelOne CEO, Engineer Nkala, announced initiatives like NDS1 and NDS2, saying, “We are entering an era where data is the new gold,” positioning TelOne as a catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation. The graduation saw 586 students receive certifications in fields like engineering and business analytics, with 58% males and 42% females.

Dr. Mangudya reaffirmed Mutapa Investment Fund’s commitment to strengthening digital infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, and promoting home-grown innovation, stating, “We are entering an era where data is the new gold, knowledge is the new currency, and collaboration is the new competitive advantage.” He thanked partners, including the Ministry of ICT, for their guidance and support, adding, “Through the right investment choices, strong corporate governance, and a shared sense of national purpose, we can collectively build the Zimbabwe envisioned under Vision 2030—a nation that is both connected and empowered.”