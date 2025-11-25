By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s digital future hinges on inclusivity and innovation, Minister of ICT, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, told 586 graduates of the TelOne Centre for Learning (TCFL) at a ceremony held in Harare today. Addressing the graduates, Minister Mavetera emphasized, “This ceremony is far more than a celebration of academic achievements. It is a powerful declaration of our nation’s interest and intent to lead in building a digitally empowered future and innovation.”

She highlighted the government’s commitment to driving digital transformation, anchored in the National Development Strategy (NDS2) and Vision 2028. “My ministry is committed to driving the transformation, guided by the vision of our President His Excellency, Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa,” she said, adding that initiatives like the National Agricultural Intelligence Strategy 2026-2030 aim to integrate AI in national development.

Minister Mavetera urged graduates to be adaptable and lifelong learners in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. “Your career will not simply be about what you studied, but about how you will evolve. Be flexible, be curious, and commit yourselves to lifelong learning,” she said, quoting Albert Einstein, “Intellectual growth should commence at birth and cease only at death.”

She rallied the graduates, saying, “Go forth and innovate, go forth and lead, and go forth and transform Zimbabwe.” Minister Mavetera also called for inclusivity, highlighting government efforts to boost women in STEM, such as Girls in ICT and SHETECH, supported by her Ministry . “We remain committed to ensuring no girl is left behind in this digital age,” she emphasized.

TelOne CEO, Engineer Lawrence Nkala, highlighted the practical focus of the TCFL, saying, “This hub is a breeding ground for practical solutions… confident this facility will position TelOne as a catalyst for entrepreneurship.” Mutapa Investment Fund, a shareholder in TelOne, reaffirmed strategic investment in Zimbabwe’s digital infrastructure through its representative, citing Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya’s message.

TelOne Board Chair, Dr. Zimbangu, thanked Mutapa Investment Fund for leadership, saying, “To Mutapa Investment Fund CEO, Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya, we are grateful for the guidance.” Partners like Huawei and Fortress were acknowledged for supporting digital skills development.

The graduation, with 58% male and 42% female graduates, marked a pivotal moment for Zimbabwe’s tech ambitions, with Minister Mavetera concluding, “Together we have connected the dots, together we are building the infrastructure. Now it is your turn.”