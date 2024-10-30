MultiChoice Launches DStv lnternet Bundle With 50GB Data& Showmax For R279/ month

MultiChoice has introduced a DStv Internet contract bundle that includes 25GB of daytime data, 25GB of night data, and a Showmax Entertainment subscription for R279 per month for 24 months. The price includes the router and SIM.

A regular Showmax Entertainment subscription is R99 per month, subtracting this from the bundle price yields an effective R7.20 per gigabyte rate, counting only the daytime data.

This represents solid value for money relative to other MTN MVNOs that offer capped fixed LTE, like Afrihost and Axxess, especially considering that the router is included.

MultiChoice launched DStv Internet in September 2021 with MTN as its network partner to provide broadband for those who do not have access to fibre services.

“It’s a simple plug-and-play solution with various packages to choose from — whether it’s just for Internet, or a bundled option for DStv Stream or Showmax,” MultiChoice said.

Customers can choose from three blended data packages: 50GB, 110GB, and 220GB. Half of each package’s data allotment is set aside for night-time usage between midnight and