Mobile Internet Subscriptions Surge As Data Demand Peaks

The second quarter of 2024 witnessed a sharp rise in mobile internet and data subscriptions, reflecting the nation’s growing reliance on digital connectivity.

According to the sector performance report by the Director of Potraz Dr Gift Machengete mobile internet continues to lead the telecommunications market, with data services becoming the backbone of the digital economy.

In His report the Potraz Boss Said, “Mobile internet subscriptions grew significantly, driven by the increased adoption of smartphones and rising demand for social, business, and educational activities,” the report highlights. This growth is further supported by the rapid rollout of 4G networks, enabling faster, more reliable connections and expanding coverage to previously underserved areas.

Mobile operators have also leveraged competitive pricing strategies, including data bundle promotions, to attract new users.

“The use of affordable data bundles and competitive promotions has been key to driving subscriptions,” industry officials noted. These initiatives have positioned mobile internet as an essential service for consumers, especially with the increasing reliance on digital payments, streaming, and online platforms.

Despite this positive momentum, the report identifies some hurdles, including infrastructure limitations and the high cost of international bandwidth. “Without addressing infrastructure challenges, sustaining this growth could become difficult,”he warned.

As mobile internet becomes a crucial part of daily life, the future of telecommunications will depend on innovation and adaptability.