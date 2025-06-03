MTN South Africa Phases Out 3G to Power 5G Expansion

MTN South Africa has announced plans to shut down its 3G network by 2027 as part of a major digital transition strategy, focusing its resources on expanding 4G and 5G connectivity across the country.

The mobile giant, which already operates more than 4,000 active 5G sites reaching 44% of the population, aims to boost 5G coverage to over 60% by 2025. CEO Charles Molapisi says retiring legacy networks is key to unlocking spectrum efficiency and driving down infrastructure costs.

“3G served us well during the early mobile internet days, but it’s now an outdated, expensive layer. Modern users and services demand speed and reliability, which only 4G and 5G can deliver at scale,” Molapisi said.

By Ruvarashe Gora

While 2G will remain operational in some regions for machine-to-machine applications such as vehicle trackers and alarm systems, MTN will increasingly limit its use, shifting investments into high-speed, next-gen technologies.

This move aligns with global telecom trends, but it also comes at a time when satellite internet services, including Elon Musk’s Starlink, are gaining traction in Africa. Rather than resisting these entrants, MTN sees them as complementary if they play by the same rules.

Molapisi called for “regulatory parity,” stressing that all players in the connectivity ecosystem, including satellite operators, must adhere to the same standards for service quality, customer protection, and licensing frameworks.

Beyond connectivity, MTN’s financial inclusion drive is also gaining momentum. Its Mobile Money (MoMo) platform has surpassed 13 million registered users, posting a 27.6% revenue jump in Q1. The service now offers money transfers, micro-insurance, and merchant payments services that are especially vital for small businesses and unbanked communities.

With 3G sunsetting on the horizon, MTN’s network evolution underscores its ambition to lead Africa’s digital economy while balancing innovation with fair regulation. As mobile and satellite services converge, the future of internet access in South Africa is set to be faster, fairer, and more inclusive.