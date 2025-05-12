MTN and Rwanda Shape AI Shape Driven Future for Africa’s Digital Economy

MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita and Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, convened in Kigali to discuss the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in Africa’s digital landscape. Their dialogue underscored a shared commitment to harnessing AI for economic growth, improved public services, and enhanced digital inclusion across the continent.

Rwanda’s proactive stance on AI was a focal point, with Minister Ingabire highlighting the nation’s AI policy aimed at integrating AI solutions into key sectors such as agriculture, education, and healthcare. She emphasized the government’s goal for AI to contribute up to 6% of Rwanda’s GDP, reflecting its potential to drive substantial economic impact.

MTN Group’s initiatives align with Rwanda’s vision, as the company has launched Africa’s first AI-powered Mobile Money chatbot, enhancing customer interaction through platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Additionally, MTN’s partnership with Ghana’s government on the ‘One Million Coders Program’ aims to equip youth with AI and digital skills, fostering a new generation of tech-savvy professionals.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The meeting also addressed the need for harmonized regulations across African nations to facilitate digital investment. Mupita advocated for streamlined policies to attract investment and accelerate the deployment of digital infrastructure, a sentiment echoed by Minister Ingabire in her call for collaborative efforts to bridge AI access gaps.

This strategic alignment between MTN and Rwanda signifies a broader movement towards leveraging AI to propel Africa into a digitally empowered future, with both parties committed to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable development across the continent.