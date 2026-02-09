The executive leadership of Midlands State University (MSU) and the Global Alumni Interim Steering Committee (GAISC) convened at the Gweru Main Campus on February 6, 2026. The high level briefing served as the official activation of a strategic partnership designed to transform the university’s intellectual capital into national industrial growth.

The session functions as the critical launchpad for the highly anticipated Alumni Reunion and Business Expo, scheduled for March 6, 2026. This upcoming event is expected to be a milestone in the university’s transition from a traditional academic institution to a primary catalyst for Zimbabwe’s economic sovereignty

The dialogue was initiated by Professor L. Chikoko, the Executive Director for International and Alumni Relations, who praised the borderless intellectual collective represented by the steering committee. Highlighting the importance of varied perspectives in modern institutional development, Professor Chikoko remarked,

“The diversity around this table is one of our greatest strengths, it allows us to look at opportunities and challenges from multiple angles”.

Vice Chancellor Professor V. N. Muzvidziwa further positioned MSU as a relentless engine for progress, noting its rapid expansion into a multi-campus powerhouse with a network exceeding 90,000 graduates. He emphasized that the university’s trajectory is now firmly anchored in the nation’s socio-economic blueprints.

“Our mission is aligned with the National Development Strategy (NDS2) and Education 5.0, focusing on learning and teaching, research, innovation, industrialisation, and community engagement,” Professor Muzvidziwa stated.

The Vice Chancellor issued a direct challenge to the alumni, urging them to serve as strategic architects capable of bridging the gap between campus born innovations and international capital. He called on the global diaspora to

“help us strengthen the narrative of #WeAreMSU—a global family united by excellence, innovation, and national commitment.”

In a decisive response, GAISC Interim President Dr. P. Mutswiri unveiled a comprehensive roadmap aimed at unifying the global alumni diaspora and establishing permanent governance structures.

This sentiment was echoed by GAISC Advisor Mr. O. Binha, who underscored the immense potential of the alumni to amplify MSU’s mission on the international stage.

The engagement moved beyond rhetoric during a discussion facilitated by GAISC Vice President Ms. J. Zindaga, which explored how heritage-based innovation can fulfill the industrial goals of NDS2.

University Librarian Ms. N.P. Chibanda characterized the meeting as a vital strategic engagement, framing it as a significant pivot toward tangible results. She emphasized the urgency of the partnership, calling for the immediate translation of ideas into visible action.

To witness the university’s evolution firsthand, the delegation conducted an extensive tour of MSU’s crown jewels.

The itinerary included:

The Innovation Hub: The epicenter of the university’s research and developmental creativity. The MSU National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre: A state-of-the-art facility representing the pinnacle of the university’s contribution to national healthcare. The MSU Industrial Park: The tour’s final stop, which showcases 25 years of evolution from a traditional lecture-based college to a sophisticated hub of industrial production.

By integrating world-class facilities with its most successful global exports, its alumni, Midlands State University is redefining the role of the modern university.

As the March 2026 Expo approaches, the institution stands poised to transform academic research into a sustainable, industrial reality that will likely echo for generations.