By Ross Moyo

In a major crackdown on mobile payment platform scams, the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Criminal Investigation Department arrested 11 suspects allegedly involved in a well-connected EcoCash scamming syndicate. The accused, hailing from Chitungwiza, had been targeting unsuspecting victims with a clever ruse, sending links that appeared to offer free data, only to steal funds from their EcoCash accounts.

The masterminds behind the scam would send victims a link, pretending to be Econet Zimbabwe, and request a one-time password (OTP) sent to their phones. With this, they gained access to the victims’ accounts and transferred funds to various EcoCash accounts. The suspects’ brazen approach had been paying off, with police recovering assets worth an estimated US$22,000, including luxury items and cash.

The investigation, which used the “follow the money trail” approach, led detectives to Mpho Ruzwidzo, one of the key suspects, who was waylaid near his residence. His arrest led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the other suspects, including Ishmael Muzanenhamo, Moses Chawatama, and Usher Mubaiwa, among others. The police recovered several incriminating items, including cellphones, SIM cards, and cash.

As the investigation unfolded, it became clear that the suspects had invested their ill-gotten gains in various ventures, including cryptocurrency and luxury vehicles. Ruzwidzo, for instance, had invested part of the money in cryptocurrency and purchased a Toyota Spade, which is yet to be recovered. The suspects’ lavish spending had raised suspicions, with police discovering beds, sofas, televisions, and other household items at their residences.

The arrests have sent shockwaves through the community, with many calling for harsher penalties for cybercrime offenders. The police have assured the public that investigations are ongoing and urged victims to come forward. The case highlights the growing threat of mobile payment platform scams and the need for increased vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and service providers.

As the suspects face justice, many are left wondering how they managed to evade detection for so long. The police have credited the success of the operation to the diligent work of detectives and the public’s assistance. The case serves as a reminder that crime doesn’t pay and that the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with perpetrators.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s efforts to combat cybercrime are commendable, and it is hoped that this case will serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders. As technology continues to evolve, so must our efforts to stay ahead of scammers and protect the public’s hard-earned money.

The 11 suspects are currently facing charges of theft and are expected to appear in court soon.