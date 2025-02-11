HIT VC, Kanhukamwe Approves Saith Technology’s Microsonic Energy Project

Harare Institute of Science and Technology (HIT) Vice Chancellor, Professor Engineer Quinton Kanhukamwe has thrown his full weight behind the invention and latest launch of Saith Technologies controversial tech expert and founder Max Sakumbulani Chikumbutso.

Addressing delegates at yesterdays launch of the Saith Technologies gadgets, Professor Engineer Kanhukamwe said Maxwell Sangulani Chikumbutso and his team are redefining what is possible and their work reminds tech enthusiasts that Africa’s time is now.The Vice Chancellor said Chikumbutso’s development was scientific and functional as he added his reputable scientific back up, adding that By Ross Moyo

“For far too long, Africa has been seen as a consumer rather than a producer of technological advancements. Saith Technologies is changing that narrative. This launch symbolizes a shift towards homegrown solutions designed to meet global challenges,” Professor Kanhukamwe said.

“Supporting local innovators like Maxwell is not just a moral imperative, it is a strategic necessity for our development and competitiveness on the global stage,” said Engineer Kanhukamwe.

The Engineer by profession added that together, Zimbabwe and tech lovers alike can build a future where Africa is not just a participant but a leader in technological innovation and sustainable development.

The HIT VC said, “It is a privilege to stand before you today at this remarkable occasion the launch of Saith technologies’ groundbreaking Microsonic Energy technology. We gather here not only to celebrate technological milestone but to witness the dawn of a new chapter in energy innovation, born and developed right here on the African soil.”

Engineer Kanhukamwe added that, “The Role of Innovation in Shaping the Future of IInnovation has always been the driving force behind humanity’s progress. As we confront the mounting challenges of energy scarcity, environmental degradation, and economic inequality, technology offers a beacon of hope.”

“The Importance of Indigenous Innovation

What makes today even more significant is that this breakthrough has been pioneered by one of our own, Maxwell Sangulani Chikumbutso. Maxwell is a testament to the boundless ingenuity that resides within our continent. His work serves as an inspiration not only to Zimbabwe but to the entire African continent,” Kanhukamwe put his illustrious indispensable scientific career and unparalleled authoritative office as a much sought after Engineer on the line as he threw his whole weight behind Zimbabwe’s top innovator.