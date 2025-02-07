Maxwell Chikumbutso’s Quest to Change the World With Technology

Zimbabwean inventor and entrepreneur Maxwell Chikumbutso is revolutionizing the world of technology with his innovative creations. Through his company, Saith Technologies, Chikumbutso has developed cutting-edge solutions that are poised to disrupt the global energy and automotive industries.

Chikumbutso, a 44 year old self-taught engineer has been fascinated with electronics since his teenage years. Despite dropping out of school due to financial constraints, he continued to pursue his passion for technology, building devices from scrap metal and teaching himself the fundamentals of engineering.

Chikumbutso’s technology harnesses power from radio frequencies, eliminating the need for fuel or batteries. This innovation has the potential to disrupt the global energy and automotive industries, positioning Zimbabwe as a leader in clean energy technology. The “Microsonic Energy Device” captures radio frequencies and converts them into usable power.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Through Saith Technologies, Chikumbutso has developed several pioneering products, including the Saith electric vehicle. This game-changing vehicle boasts an unlimited driving range, a top speed of 220 km/h, and self-parking and autonomous driving capabilities. Production costs are US$14,000 per unit, with plans to establish a manufacturing plant in Zimbabwe for vehicles using this technology.

Chikumbutso’s invention challenges long-established laws of physics, and if validated, could have a profound impact on the global energy and automotive industries. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has praised Chikumbutso’s innovative work, emphasizing the importance of supporting such innovations to drive economic growth and development.

