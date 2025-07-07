Minister Mavetera and POTRAZ DG Join Global Push for Inclusive Digital Future at WSIS+20 Forum in Geneva

Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, is attending the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS+20) High-Level Forum 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland. She is accompanied by the Director General of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), Dr. Gift Machengete, and Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Her Excellency, Ambassador Eva Mlilo.

The WSIS+20 High-Level Event is taking place from 7 to 11 July 2025 at Palexpo in Geneva. It is co-hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Swiss Confederation and co-organized by ITU, UNESCO, UNDP, and UNCTAD.

The summit marks 20 years of progress since the inception of the WSIS process and provides a platform for UN agencies, governments, regulators, and other stakeholders to review achievements and define priorities for digital cooperation and governance.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The WSIS process aims to promote people-centered, inclusive, and development-oriented information and knowledge societies. The 2025 forum includes sessions on digital inclusion, connectivity, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, in line with the WSIS Action Lines.