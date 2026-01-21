By Ross Moyo

In her quest to create a conducive and mutually beneficial environment for service providers across the country, ICT Postal and Courier Services Minister Hon T Mavetera held her 2nd annual Consultative meeting with stakeholders yesterday. The meeting brought together key players in the industry, including representatives from Econet, TelOne, NetOne, and Powertel, among others.

The meeting aimed to discuss policy issues and strategies for advancing Zimbabwe’s digital agenda. Minister Mavetera emphasized the importance of creating a conducive environment for innovation and investment, citing the government’s efforts to improve the regulatory framework and invest in infrastructure development.

The ICT sector has seen significant growth, with mobile penetration reaching impressive levels and internet penetration growing in leaps and bounds as of December 2025. However, the Minister acknowledged the challenges facing the sector, including the need for improved cybersecurity measures and increased access to affordable devices.

Minister Mavetera called on stakeholders to work together to address these challenges and unlock the full potential of the ICT sector. She emphasized the importance of digital transformation in driving economic growth and improving the lives of Zimbabweans.

The meeting provided a platform for stakeholders to engage with government officials and discuss policy issues shaping the future of Zimbabwe’s ICT sector. The Minister’s engagement with service providers is part of her efforts to create a collaborative environment that fosters innovation and growth in the sector.

This collaborative approach is expected to yield positive results, with the ICT sector poised to play a significant role in Zimbabwe’s economic transformation.

The stakeholders’ meeting is a testament to the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for the ICT sector to thrive.