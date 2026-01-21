By Ross Moyo

The ICT Ministry is set to launch the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, a move expected to catapult Zimbabwe into the heart of Africa’s tech scene. With investment in the sector growing over 1% in 2025, stakeholders are abuzz with excitement. Minister Tatenda Mavetara revealed that the strategy will focus on harnessing AI’s potential to drive innovation and growth.

Speaking during the Ministry’s engagement meeting, Mavetara emphasized the need for collaboration in driving the AI agenda forward. “We’re creating an ecosystem that fosters innovation and positions Zimbabwe as a leader in AI,” she said. The Minister’s remarks underscore the government’s commitment to promoting digital transformation.

The National AI Strategy is expected to provide a framework for the responsible development and deployment of AI solutions. With the sector poised for significant growth, stakeholders are optimistic about the potential impact on Zimbabwe’s economy.

The strategy will focus on developing local talent, promoting AI literacy, and creating an enabling environment for innovation to thrive. Mavetara highlighted the importance of equipping Zimbabweans with the skills needed to succeed in an AI-driven economy.

The ICT Ministry is working closely with industry partners to ensure the successful rollout of the strategy. With investment in the sector expected to reach growp, the future looks bright for Zimbabwe’s tech industry.

As Zimbabwe prepares to unleash its AI potential, the launch event promises to be a significant milestone. The government is committed to creating a conducive environment for tech innovation to flourish.

The National AI Strategy is part of the government’s broader efforts to drive economic growth and development. With the sector’s growth trajectory looking promising, stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the launch.

The launch of the National AI Strategy is scheduled for later this month, and stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the announcement.