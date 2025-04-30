Microsoft Warns of Password Spraying Attack

Microsoft has issued a warning about a new password spraying attack by a hacking group known as Storm-1977, targeting cloud tenants. This attack comes as no surprise, given the vast number of stolen passwords available on dark web marketplaces and the ongoing threat of infostealer malware.

Password spraying involves attempting to access multiple accounts using commonly used passwords. This technique exploits weak passwords, making it easier for hackers to gain unauthorized access.

To stay safe, security experts recommend moving beyond traditional passwords altogether. In the meantime, here are some key takeaways:

– *Use strong, unique passwords*: Avoid using easily guessable information and opt for complex passwords instead.

– *Enable two-factor authentication*: Add an extra layer of security to your accounts to prevent unauthorized access.

– *Stay vigilant*: Regularly monitor your accounts for suspicious activity and update your passwords as needed.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, it’s essential to prioritize password security and stay informed about potential risks. By taking proactive steps to protect your passwords, you can reduce the risk of falling victim to password spraying attacks and other cyber threats.