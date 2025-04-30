Edgars Stores Limited Launches Two Express Points

Edgars Stores Limited has strengthened its position in the low-income consumer market with the launch of two new Express Stores in Rusape and Harare. The stores, located in high-traffic areas, offer a wide range of new clothing items at affordable prices, catering to the growing demand for affordable fashion.

The new Express Stores offer clothing items priced between $1 and $10, providing an alternative to the second-hand clothing market. According to Sevious Mushosho, CEO of Edgars Stores, “We have been expanding our retail footprint with the launch of new Express Stores in Rusape and Harare, bringing fashion closer to customers in high-traffic locations.”

This latest expansion is part of Edgars’ strategic plan to launch 20 new Express Stores across Zimbabwe, with a total capital investment of approximately $200,000 in 2024. The company aims to enhance customer convenience and accessibility, catering to the growing demand in various parts of the countr.

The new stores are expected to create job opportunities, stimulate local economic growth, and contribute to the development of the communities they serve. Mushosho emphasized that the expansion drive reflects Express Stores’ confidence in the Zimbabwean market and its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

With a focus on continued growth and innovation, Edgars Stores aims to remain a leader in Zimbabwe’s retail sector, offering quality, affordable products to a larger segment of the population. The company is well-positioned to continue driving growth and innovation in the retail industry.