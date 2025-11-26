The country’s digital economy is standing at a defining moment, with ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera warning that the future of the technology sector will depend on how quickly industry absorbs young talent and strengthens inclusion across the innovation ecosystem.

Speaking at the TelOne Centre for Learning graduation ceremony, Mavetera said the ICT landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by accelerated connectivity, artificial intelligence, fintech expansion, cybersecurity demands and shifting digital skills requirements.

“In building the future, we must invest in these young professionals,” she said. “Our operators, ISPs, data centres, cybersecurity firms, fintechs and digital innovators must create pathways for youth participation and support equal opportunity across the sector.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

She said the country’s digital transformation requires workforce readiness, highlighting that young graduates are essential to improving service delivery, strengthening cyber resilience and supporting technological competitiveness in the region.

“Young people must be part of the systems that shape our future,” Mavetera added. “Their inclusion strengthens innovation, drives productivity and expands our national capabilities in the digital space.”

The graduation event underscored that as the fourth industrial revolution accelerates, the tech ecosystem must prioritise talent development to remain relevant. She said the sector must align training, investment and employment to meet growing demand for digital skills.

Mavetera stressed that women must be central to the country’s technology journey, noting that girls and young women continue to face barriers to entering STEM fields despite growing interest and capability.

“This is an opportunity not just for young women to graduate, but to take their rightful place in coding labs, engineering workshops, AI research, cybersecurity command centres and decision-making spaces,” she said. “Women must rise, lead and shape technological progress.”

Government continues to support female participation in ICT through initiatives such as Girls in ICT and the SheTech programme, championed by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, which aim to ensure no girl is excluded from digital growth and innovation opportunities.

Mavetera emphasised that empowering youth and women in ICT is essential for national development, supporting job creation, digital sovereignty, institutional capacity and economic resilience in a rapidly changing global environment.

While the sector faces skills shortages, fast-moving technologies and a competitive labour market, Mavetera said the country can build a strong innovation economy but only through coordinated industry action, investment in talent and a united commitment to inclusion.