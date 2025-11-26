*By Ross Moyo*

The TelOne Centre for Learning (TCFL) has celebrated the achievements of its top-performing students, recognizing their outstanding contributions to innovation, academic excellence, and technological advancements.

At the 10th Graduation Ceremony, Ropafadzo Matunga was named Best Overall Student, walking away with a FBC cash prize of US$500, a TelOne shield, and Huawei prizes including a smartphone, smartwatch, and modem. Faith Kaponya took home the Best Graduating Female Student award, receiving a FBC cash prize of US$500, a TelOne laptop, and a Zimbabwe Institute of Management folder.

In the Telecommunications Engineering category, Michael Chitehwe was named Best Graduating Student in Telecommunications Engineering (Bulawayo Campus), while Panashe Mwamadi took top honors in the Harare Campus.

The Best Innovative Project awards went to Ropafadzo Matunga for her project “Greenspace: A Technology-Driven Platform” and Faith Kaponya for her project “IoT-Enabled Smart Irrigation Solar Powered Energy System”.

Other notable winners included Takudzwa Paul Katyora (Best Graduating Male Student), Witeness Musonza (Best Graduating Degree Student), and Courtney Muchenje (Best Graduating Degree Project).

The ceremony also recognized excellence in various categories, including Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, Computer Networking, Financial Engineering, and Digital Marketing.

Minister of ICT, Tatenda Mavetera, Mutapa Investment Fund CEO the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya, TelOne Board Chairman Mr Zimbango and TelOne CEO, Engineer Lawrence Nkala, congratulated the graduates, emphasizing the importance of innovation and technological advancements in driving Zimbabwe’s digital transformation.

The event was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and academia, highlighting the significance of collaboration in shaping the country’s digital future.