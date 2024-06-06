Mavetera Hails South Korea ICT Sector

Information Communication Technologies (lCT) minister Tatenda Mavetera attended the Korea- Africa Summit in Seoul, the 10th Global ICT Leadership forum and she ululated lCT and digitalization ministers from South Korea for their help in shaping the future of digital innovation and cooperation.

Posting on X Mavetera said,” I also took the opportunity to meet my counterpart from South Korea, Minister Lee Jong Ho to discuss ways in which Zimbabwe can learn from and emulate South Korea in the ICT sector. There is no doubt that South Korea is a giant in terms of Artificial Intelligence, Device Manufacturing and ICT Skills Training among many other areas.

Zimbabwe will leverage on resolutions from the Korea-Africa Summit and access resources that can unlock a Digital Zimbabwe towards Vision 2030 .

To this end we will ensure that Zimbabwe and Africa benefit from South Korea’s deep knowledge and experience in the ICT sector. As they say in Shona; “kugara nhaka huona dzevamwe”.