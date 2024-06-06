Liquid C2 Partners with Google Cloud to become a Google Interconnect Provider

Google Cloud has joined forces with Liquid C2 to become a Google Interconnect provider in a bid to bridge the digital divide in Africa. This partnership aims to harness the power of cloud technology to drive digital inclusion empowering individuals to thrive in the digital age.

The Google Cloud Managing Director for Turkey, Middle East & Africa Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban , said the partnership with Liquid C2 aims to enable a more connected and digitalized continent.

“We are proud to partner with Liquid C2 as they become a Google Interconnect provider. This collaboration demonstrates the value of strategic partnerships in enabling a more connected and digitally inclusive continent, as well as our mutual goal of providing access to the technology that drives business growth. Google Interconnect has the potential to revolutionise how businesses operate, and Liquid C2 is providing access to these opportunities,” said Rahman

Liquid C2 Chief Executive Officer Oswald Jumira said that the partnership with Google Cloud will offer enhanced security and operating efficiencies to its customers in wholesale.

“Being the first Google Cloud Interconnect provider on the continent is a significant milestone on our journey to becoming the leading provider of cloud solutions in Africa. By partnering with Google Cloud, we can leverage the strengths of both organisations to offer solutions that address the needs of the African market.

Direct access to the Google Cloud network will bring about the enhanced security and operating efficiencies that our customers in wholesale, enterprise, and government are seeking,” said Jumira

Liquid C2’s strategic partnership with Google Cloud seamlessly aligns with its vision of a digitally transformed Africa, where every individual has access to cutting-edge technology.

This collaboration also underscores Liquid C2’s dedication to delivering customized solutions that cater to the distinct technological requirements of African businesses, fostering inclusive growth and empowerment across the continent.