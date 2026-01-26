By Ross Moyo

ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera’s recent donation to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary education is set to revolutionize the education sector after Zimbabwe’s education sector got a boost with Starlink kits donation.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education received a donation of 100 Starlink kits from the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services. The kits are part of a larger package of 8,000 kits secured by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to bridge the digital divide in the country’s education sector.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Prof. Torerayi Moyo, expressed gratitude to the President for his visionary leadership and commitment to advancing education in Zimbabwe. “The introduction of these Starlink kits will revolutionize how our students access educational resources, conduct research, and connect with their peers and educators, regardless of their geographical location,” Prof. Moyo said.

The kits will enable schools to access digital learning platforms, online resources, and virtual classrooms, enhancing the learning experience for students. The ministry plans to deploy the kits in schools across the country, with a focus on rural and underserved areas.

The donation is part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda, which aims to position Zimbabwe as a leader in tech innovation. The ministry is working closely with the Ministry of ICT to ensure that the kits are used effectively and efficiently.

Prof. Moyo emphasized the importance of the kits in promoting vocational education and developing practical skills alongside academic excellence. “With these innovative tools, we can also incorporate vital components, such as AI, coding, and robotics, into our teaching methodologies, ensuring that our education system remains relevant and competitive in an ever-evolving world,” he said.

Donor-in-Chief Minister of ICT, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, personally handed over these Starlink kits as her Deputy Dr D Phuti and Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Hon. Angeline Gata attended this auspicious event.

The donation of Starlink kits is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide in Zimbabwe’s education sector, and the ministry is committed to ensuring that the kits are used to their fullest potential.