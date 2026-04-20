Overseas police and security analysts are warning that criminal gangs are increasingly using Google Earth and Street View to remotely scout residential properties, prompting calls for Harare homeowners to tighten both their digital privacy settings and physical security.

The alert follows documented cases abroad, including a recent incident in India in which police arrested a gang that used Google Earth to identify vulnerable houses across three states.

Investigators said the group relied on satellite imagery and Street View to examine perimeter walls, gates, parking spaces and possible escape routes before conducting on the ground checks and breaking in.

Security experts say the method is spreading because the tools are free, detailed and widely accessible.

With large sections of Harare now visible on Street View, analysts warn that local criminals could adopt similar tactics to assess neighbourhoods without stepping onto a street.

Homeowners can search their address on Google Earth and, if their property is clearly visible, submit a request for Google to blur the house, faces or licence plates using Street View’s built-in “Report a problem” privacy function.

Digital privacy measures are also critical.

Experts recommend disabling Google Location History, using Incognito mode in Google Maps and avoiding the posting of GPS-tagged photos and travel plans on social media, which can reveal when a house is unoccupied.

Motion sensing lights, reinforced gates, CCTV systems with remote alerts, timed interior lighting and secure storage of valuables all help reduce vulnerability.

Households are also encouraged to document serial numbers of electronics and engage with neighbourhood watch groups to strengthen community monitoring.

Police caution that while blurring Street View imagery is effective, it is not immediate and may not remove older versions of images that have already circulated.

Information previously shared online may also be difficult or impossible to retract fully.

As mapping platforms make remote reconnaissance easier, residents are urged to act quickly check how your property appears online, lock down location data and reinforce home security before criminals map out their next target.

By DarrenMagumura