Africa’s cloud landscape is standing at a critical turning point, with Liquid C2 unveiling Liquid G, an AI-powered Google Cloud distribution programme designed to accelerate cloud adoption and reshape how resellers and enterprises access digital innovation.

Announced by Liquid C2, the programme marks a significant step in expanding access to advanced cloud, AI and data analytics services across the continent. Delivered through Cloudmania, Liquid G aims to simplify cloud uptake at a time when African businesses are increasingly demanding intelligent and scalable digital solutions.

Speaking at the launch, Liquid C2 chief executive officer Oswald Jumira said cloud growth is rising at an unprecedented pace, driven by automation, AI capabilities and new business models emerging across African economies.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“Cloud adoption in Africa is accelerating, and resellers need solutions that are not only accessible but also intelligent and adaptive,” said Jumira. “Liquid G redefines how African resellers engage with Google Cloud, making the process smarter, faster and more rewarding. Our goal is to empower local businesses to harness cloud innovation in ways that directly impact productivity and growth.”

The rapid evolution of digital technologies has raised the need for platforms that combine intelligence, simplicity and resilience. Liquid G answers this demand by integrating AI at every stage of the reseller journey from onboarding and product discovery to procurement and billing while providing seamless access to Google Cloud’s infrastructure and analytics tools.

Jumira said the platform strengthens the region’s multi-cloud environment, enabling partners to improve service delivery, expand margins and deepen customer relationships without unnecessary complexity.

“AI-enabled support is transforming how businesses operate, and Liquid G ensures resellers can focus on what matters most, scale, innovation and customer value,” he added.

The launch highlighted that as Africa’s digital transformation accelerates, cloud platforms must evolve to remain responsive to business needs. Demand for secure, scalable and locally supported cloud environments continues to rise, and Liquid G positions itself as a key enabler of this next phase of growth.

Speaking on behalf of Google Cloud, Simon Aldous, Director for Channel Sales in UKI and SSA, welcomed the initiative, noting that the programme will open new opportunities for African enterprises to innovate and compete globally.

“We are excited to see Liquid C2 launch the Liquid G program. This initiative represents a significant step forward in making Google Cloud’s powerful infrastructure, AI and data analytics solutions more accessible to businesses across Africa,” Aldous said. “Our long-standing collaboration with Liquid C2 continues to drive cloud adoption, and Liquid G’s focus on streamlining the reseller journey will empower local enterprises to thrive in the digital economy.”

Liquid C2 said the programme strengthens its position as one of Africa’s most comprehensive multi-cloud service providers. It also reinforces Cassava Technologies’ commitment to expanding digital access, enhancing cloud resilience and ensuring that African businesses have world-class tools to compete in the global market.

Almost two decades after Africa first began its large-scale shift toward digital infrastructure, the core ambition remains unchanged: to empower enterprises, strengthen innovation and build a connected digital economy.

“Cloud has changed. Cloud is still changing. But its power to transform African businesses remains undeniable,” Jumira said. “With the right partnerships and investments, Africa will take its rightful place in the global digital era.”

While businesses still face challenges such as cost barriers, skills gaps and shifting cyber risks, Cassava Technologies believes the ecosystem can remain strong but only through sustained innovation, collaborative partnerships and inclusive access to digital technologies