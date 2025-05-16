Lets Not Leave Boys Behind Too, Says Dep ICT Minister Dingimuzi Phuti

Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Honourable Dingumuzi Phuti, emphasized the need for inclusivity in the push for gender equality in STEM fields. While applauding the progress made in empowering girls and women in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), the Deputy Minister cautioned against unintentionally leaving boys behind, warning of potential societal distortions if collaboration between genders is neglected.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

“But the clarion call now is, as much as we have done thus far, let us also infuse the boys so that the collaboration creates a situation where there is not going to be societal distortion,” said Hon Phuti.

His point of view unveils that excluding boys from the conversation could lead to unintended consequences, including resentment or a lack of cooperation between genders in the workplace. The call for inclusivity is not about taking away from the girls’ achievements but ensuring that boys are not left behind in the process.

The event, hosted by The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), and supported by POTRAZ, NetOne, and others, brought together hundreds of young women to celebrate their achievements in ICT. Initiatives like SHE Tech, STEM Lady, Girls in ICT, and Girls in STEM were highlighted as key drivers in bridging the gender gap in technology and acknowledged for their role in complementing government efforts. Deputy Minister Phuti praised these programs, noting Zimbabwe’s impressive progress in creating opportunities for girls in STEM.

“Truth be told, there are a lot of initiatives that the government is supporting to empower girls in ICT,” Phuti said.

“…so it’s a concoction of all these players for the same purpose.”

The next phase of Zimbabwe’s STEM strategy, Hon Phuti stressed, should focus on inclusivity to ensure balanced growth.

His remarks come at a time when global conversations around gender equality in STEM are evolving. While the underrepresentation of women in technology remains a critical issue, steps should be taken to advocate for a more balanced approach that fosters collaboration rather than competition between genders.