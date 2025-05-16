AI Training for Journalism is Key – ZOCC Chairperson

Zimbabwe Online Content Creators (ZOCC) Chairperson Toneo Toneo says Artificial Intelligence (AI) training for journalists is key in today’s digital age, enabling them to harness the power of technology to tell more compelling stories, uncover new insights, and engage with their audiences in more meaningful ways.

Speaking under the theme “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media”, the Chairperson highlighted the need for journalists to stay ahead of the curve and adapt to the rapidly changing media landscape.

“AI is transforming the way we work, and journalists need to be equipped with the skills to harness its potential,” said the ZOCC Chairperson. “By embracing AI, journalists can improve their reporting, enhance their storytelling, and reach a wider audience.”

The Chairperson’s comments underscore the growing recognition of AI’s role in shaping the future of journalism. As the media industry continues to evolve, it is essential for journalists to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and trends.

World Press Day is an annual celebration that highlights the importance of a free and independent press in promoting democracy, accountability, and good governance. This year’s theme emphasizes the need for journalists to innovate and adapt in a rapidly changing world.

By investing in AI training for journalists, media organizations can empower their reporters to tell more compelling stories, uncover new insights, and engage with their audiences in more meaningful ways. As the media landscape continues to shift, it is clear that AI will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of journalism.