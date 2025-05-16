InnBucks Partners with Mambu to Transition into Fully Integrated Digital Bank

InnBucks MicroBank Limited, a financial services provider, announced a strategic partnership with a leading cloud-native banking platform Mambu, as part of its transformation from a digital wallet solution to a fully integrated digital bank.

This landmark partnership is set to support InnBucks’ continued growth in Zimbabwe, and lays a strong foundation for future expansion across Africa, positioning the bank for long-term growth and increased innovation.

InnBucks, founded in 2022 as part of Simbisa Brands Limited, a Quick Service Restaurant public company, is now a key player in Zimbabwe’s financial landscape, and has been disrupting the industry with its innovative wallet solution. Over the past two years, the company has expanded its offerings to include personal and business banking, cross-border remittances, lending, and digital payment services.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

With over 500 outlets nationwide and growth of its user base to approximately 3 million users, InnBucks is making a significant impact on the Zimbabwean economy. The new digital bank will be underpinned by Amazon Web Services (AWS), providing the cloud infrastructure for the transformation. InnBucks joins an impressive line-up of Mambu customers across Africa, including TymeBank, Platcorp Holdings Limited, and GIG CFI, further solidifying the platform’s role as a leading choice for banks looking to innovate and transform their core operations and fast-growing fintechs, lenders and cooperatives in the region.

With its vision to become the leading digital-first financial services platform across Africa, InnBucks’ shift to Mambu’s flexible, cloud-native platform will enable the bank to scale quickly and efficiently, enhancing its customer experience while optimising operational efficiency. Mambu’s cloud-native banking platform offers the scalability, security, and flexibility InnBucks requires to manage growing operational complexity.

This partnership represents a major milestone in the digital transformation of Africa’s financial services sector. The integration of Mambu’s platform will empower InnBucks to innovate faster, reduce operational inefficiencies, and expand its product offerings to meet the diverse needs of its growing customer base as it transitions to a fully digital bank.

Langa Mlalazi, Chief Technology Officer at InnBucks, commented: “Partnering with Mambu marks a turning point in our journey to becoming a full-scale digital bank. Their platform will allow us to scale rapidly, reduce operational costs, and most importantly, offer innovative financial products that meet the evolving needs of our customers across Africa.” Leon Stevens, Market Sales Director for EMEA at Mambu, added: “This partnership underscores Mambu’s commitment to supporting high-growth financial institutions in emerging markets. We are proud to be playing a key role in InnBucks’ digital transformation and expansion across Africa. Our platform is designed to offer the scalability and flexibility needed by fast-growing trailblazers like InnBucks, ensuring seamless integration and long-term sustainability.”

Across Africa’s rapidly transforming financial sector, the customer demand for advanced digital experiences is surging. From retailers and telcos entering the market to specialised lenders, microcredit institutions, and established banks needing to modernise, all are recognising the need for transformative technology in the race for market share. Mambu’s cloud banking platform empowers these diverse players to build, scale, and innovate.